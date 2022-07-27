I write this sitting at a cafe in front of the Italian Parliament, waiting for the president to resign.

After two years of watching my own countrymen try and get rid of our leader in two partisan and meritless impeachment shams, the last thing I wanted was to spend my vacation in Rome watching another country give the premature pink slip to its head of state. But here I am. And it triggers a few thoughts.

