The federal government is pushing a transition from the internal combustion engine to electric vehicles. How does this compare with the transition from horses to cars?

In 1900, the United States had over 24 million horses. Working farms, pulling wagons, moving coal, transporting people. Everything in life was horse related. They were called “living machines”, able to navigate rutted, gutted dirt roads. Feed them, water them, they’ll reproduce and give you more. But all was not “horsey.”

