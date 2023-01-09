The federal government is pushing a transition from the internal combustion engine to electric vehicles. How does this compare with the transition from horses to cars?
In 1900, the United States had over 24 million horses. Working farms, pulling wagons, moving coal, transporting people. Everything in life was horse related. They were called “living machines”, able to navigate rutted, gutted dirt roads. Feed them, water them, they’ll reproduce and give you more. But all was not “horsey.”
Ann Norton Greene, in her book “Horses at Work,” talks about how messy this transition was. A transition that was not smooth or inevitable. The movement to automobiles displaced so many horse-dependent businesses it may have been a contributor to the Great Depression.
What drove out the horses? Contrary to the clean streets we’ve seen in every Western movie, horses daily dropped hundreds of pounds of manure and loads of urine caking the grounds. The mess clung to men’s boots and women’s shoes. Flies and smells filled the air. In the early 1870s, thousands of horses were struck down by a kind of flu. Dead horses everywhere. Commerce came to a halt. There are pictures of men sitting on their passed Nellies in the middle of dirt roads.
About the same time, several kinds of “horseless carriages” were built. Internal combustion powered engines fueled by Rockefeller oil. Electric cars, one breaking a record going nearly 70 miles an hour. Even steam powered cars, one clocked at 127 miles per hour.
Where did the blueprints for these advanced-for-their-time vehicles go? It is surmised in the movie animation “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” electric vehicles specifically were forced out by the oil and gas industry. With a bit of irony, we can say the massive poop of horses made internal combustion engines the “green alternative” of their time.
How a steam-powered car would work, I have no idea. Imagine turning our gas tanks into water tanks.
How much time needed for charging EVs? You go now to a Circle K to fill up with gas, maybe a minute. An electric charge takes 30-45 minutes. That may work stopping to eat in Gila Bend, but not a routine trip down the street.
To the point, the transition of roughly 50 years from horses to cars came from people wanting them. Even with the emotional attachment had with the animals you couldn’t argue with the cost of feeding and caring and raising new foals and the abundant messes from them. Cars were more convenient, and thanks to Henry Ford and mass production, they were priced within range of more and more people. In time, used cars became available. Stores with auto parts. Jalopies you could build on your own. The transition was natural rather than forced. There were no government subsidies buying horses or pushing cars. No version of our “Cash for Clunkers.” No “Bucks for Broncos” or “Moolah for Mules.” Using tax credits, the government right now has an explicit goal of one million more electric cars on the road in 2025.
The current transition sought from gas powered to electric cars is not one of following a market but shaping it. What it will cost for the average consumer is not their concern. Driven by a near religious zeal, the cry is “it must be done to save the planet.” Never mind the lands of other countries that must be dug of rare earth minerals, virgin habitats destroyed, to make the EV batteries. Or the child labor possibly used to mine them.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting the president of Toyota Motor Corp., Akio Toyoda, publicly questioning whether EVs should be all there is. They should be one of many choices, not the only choice. He agrees with Mazda Corp. executives who worry EV batteries are too big, too expensive, to replace gas powered cars.
I remember the push to get 100 miles per gallon of gas. What happened to that? Funds for such gas engine efficiencies have dried up like 1920s prohibition-era bars. If someone came up with a 200 MPG engine, the stink eye thrown at fossil fuels would freeze it like an iceberg.
There are nearly 300 million registered vehicles in the United States. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors, the kinds we drive now. Does anyone ask the question what are you going to do with these? California has banned the sale of new gas engines effective 2035. Oregon announced its doing the same. Do you think it will stop there? This and similar uses of legislative force? Do not assume people in government will ask these questions. Their role is to accept the money and spend as directed. If any do ask, and keep on asking, they’ll be shown the door.
Can anyone say, “Get a horse?”