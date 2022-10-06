In 1994, Congress passed the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

It criminalized the use of physical force or threats to injure or intimidate a woman seeking an abortion, the use of physical force or threats to injure or intimidate someone from exercising their right to religious freedom at a place of worship and, the intentional destruction of an abortion clinic or place of worship.

