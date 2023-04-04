Put your hands together for gun reform activist Ashbey Beasley, an anguished mom who showed up uninvited on Fox News the other day. She stormed within camera range and raged common sense to the viewers who’d probably tuned in for the usual brain-dead propaganda.

She and her son had survived last summer’s massacre in Highland Park, Illinois (you’re excused if you can’t remember that one; it’s impossible to keep track), and here she was, visiting a family member in Nashville, only to learn that three 9-year-olds had been freshly sacrificed on the altar of the Second Amendment. Her cri de coeur was loud and clear: “Gun violence is the number one killer of children and teens, it has overtaken cars” – she’s right about that – “How is this still happening? How are our children still dying?”

