Amid the howls of outrage and shouts of jubilation over the indictment in Georgia of former president Donald Trump on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election, a few cautionary voices were raised quietly expressing concern that government prosecutors appear to be piling on the ex-president and creating sympathy for him.

The Georgia indictment is the fourth this year, and at 41 counts and 19 named defendants, it’s by far the most extensive and complex.

