The fortune inside a cookie I recently cracked after a Chinese meal was seemingly inspired by the mission of Yuma Multiversity Campus: “Only the educated are free.”
Since the Middle Ages, educational attainment has determined an individual’s economic status and ability to provide for their family. In fact, education even impacts an individual’s health and longevity.
Today, data reveal that college graduates not only earn more, they have decidedly lower rates of unemployment and are better poised to weather economic downturns.
Regrettably, college attendance and completion in Arizona remain uneven across geographic, racial, and socioeconomic lines. An opportunity gap persists among students of color, first-generation students, and low-income communities. In any given year, 100 or more Arizona high schools don’t produce a single graduate bound for a four-year university. Nearly one of five Yuma County residents aged 16-24 are neither working nor attending school.
While access does not guarantee success, it is clear that despite progress by ASU, NAU, and UA to develop a 4-year presence in Greater Yuma, and Arizona Western College’s substantial impact compared to their peers, advanced-degree education infrastructure has not developed proportionate to Yuma County’s population growth over the past 50 years. Educators that lead advanced degree programming locally have not been fully supported with the resources necessary to match the needs of regional employers craving a locally-sourced skilled workforce.
Underinvestment in the Greater Yuma region has resulted in both higher educational costs incurred by students forced to leave the area to achieve their degree and lower degree completion rates. Students often amass debt, then work in lower-paying jobs, making it harder to repay their investment.
Higher education infrastructure investment may take time to show results, but outcomes are remarkable. AWC’s two-year campus was founded in 1963 in Yuma County. In 1966, the Arizona Board of Regents recommended that Coconino County’s Flagstaff-based Arizona State College, founded in 1899, become Northern Arizona University. A comparison of two of Arizona’s counties–Coconino and Yuma–demonstrates the impact of long term 4-year university investment to a region.
Despite Coconino County’s smaller adult 25+ population compared to Yuma County, their population boasts 50% more people aged 25+ with baccalaureate degrees and higher. Educational attainment benefits Coconino County’s per capita income–about 25% higher and poverty level, about 25% lower–than Yuma County.
It could be argued the pandemic has proven this to be higher education’s finest hour in Arizona. Our universities have been exceptional with their support manufacturing PPE, developing rapid result tests, researching the virus and potential therapeutics, and assisting with public health in tribal and other underserved communities. Paul Brierley, Executive Director for UA’s Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture and his team provide testing support to catch COVID-19 outbreaks early. This has helped provide freedom for the vaccinated.
These are among the reasons why local increased investment through ASU, NAU, and UA, with focused and continued investments, will help our region meet the challenges and opportunity of the New Economy Initiative.
Increasingly, we live in an economy dependent on the knowledge, agility and training of its workers. As economic development professionals will attest, the obtainability of a ready and skilled workforce is almost always the chief factor for employers when determining where to locate their business.
It is projected that in the next few years, 70% of all jobs in Arizona will require a college degree or some kind of specialized training after high school, thought fewer than half of Greater Yuma’s adults currently meet this threshold.
Developed by the Arizona Board of Regents, The New Economy Initiative was designed to grow the modern workforce needed for Arizona to compete on the global stage. Additional local investment here will buoy the present efforts of our universities and help overcome specific regional challenges to higher education and help catalyze Yuma County to become a leader in high-tech industrial development to match future needs of agriculture and food processing, healthcare, automotive/aviation/space, biosciences, and more.
The YMVC project has been formed to procure resources and strengthen higher education’s foundation so that the needs of current and prospective regional employers seeking skilled talent can be met here instead of forcing our youth to assume increased costs by leaving home.
The consortium of professionals amassed by Bruce Wright and his firm, The Wright Associates, will be engaging educators, primary employers, elected officials, and other stakeholders to ultimately achieve a strategic plan that, through collaboration with all communities throughout the mega-region, can help catalyze Yuma County as part of a technology corridor of skilled professionals. benefiting the sustainability of our bi-national region.
Freedoms achieved through increased local higher education and corresponding economic vitality are key to both our region’s sustainability and future success.
Jim Schuessler, CEcD, EDFP, was appointed President/CEO of Yuma Multiversity Campus Corporation in February, 2020. He is an accredited economic development professional by both the International Economic Development Council and National Development Council.