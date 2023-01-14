Before Republicans agreed to elect Kevin McCarthy Speaker House, a handful of his colleagues demanded the implementation of a fiscal framework to rein in federal spending.

The threat of spending reduction has launched a full debt ceiling “default” panic. The spending interests are trying to cast conservatives as unreasonable and spendthrift Democrats as saviors of our economy for favoring no-strings-attached increases in federal debt.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you