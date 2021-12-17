Yuma County is invested in education. We boast some of the best high school graduation rates in the state. Our high schools help more students pursue postsecondary education compared with other regions of Arizona.
In earlier grades, our elementary schools are gaining recognition for their ingenious approaches to increasing student achievement. For example, at the Crane District, the Arizona Educational Foundation awarded Gowan Science Academy and Pueblo Elementary School the A+ School of Excellence designation. Yuma also boasts some of the most creative and dedicated educators in Arizona and schools are working hard to meet the social and emotional, as well as the academic needs of their students. Yuma District One demonstrates this with their whole child approach and by their expansion of career exploration opportunities for middle schoolers through Career & Technical Education courses.
To build on these innovative strategies and our strong history of supporting education, we know it’s vital to continue advocating for opportunities for all our students, every step of the way. We need more young children enrolled in high quality early learning settings and we need more students reading and writing at grade level. And as any business owners will tell you, we need a skilled workforce that depends on more high schoolers continuing education after graduation.
That’s why the Yuma Education Advocacy Council was formed over five years ago – to support the great work happening in our local schools and advocate for the statewide policy needed to ensure our students succeed. And it is why members of the council supported the launch of Education Forward Arizona, a statewide education advocacy organization.
Yuma leaders helped to inform what Education Forward Arizona would be and we’re excited that their team will work all over the state to create a cohesive voice to support Arizona schools. But they’ll also be supporting our work here in Yuma County.
In fact, all three of Education Forward Arizona’s founding organizations, Achieve60AZ, College Success Arizona and Expect More Arizona, were already positively impacting education in Yuma County. Our region adopted the Achieve60AZ attainment goal, which serves as the north star to the organization’s Arizona Education Progress Meter. The attainment goal informed Arizona Western College’s goal of doubling the number of bachelor’s degree holders in the next five years. Students are also benefiting from the organization’s College Knowing and Going program that supports college readiness teams and relevant programs at high schools across Yuma County.
At the state level, Education Forward Arizona will be focused on improving education outcomes for all students, beginning in the early years through college and career. Through targeted advocacy work, convening of education and business stakeholders and implementing programs that impact students directly, the group is championing important education issues and making the case that education is an investment, not an expense.
Locally, the Yuma Education Advocacy Council will be collaborating with Education Forward Arizona to advance education in Yuma County. As we approach the new year, we look ahead to continue advocating for our schools and students; enhancing programs that aid students on the path to postsecondary education; and addressing the importance of and access to quality early learning opportunities. As we do this, we’re thrilled to have this new, robust statewide education organization supporting our journey.
Our vision is to give every student a chance to succeed. This work is needed now, more than ever. As Yuma County recovers from the pandemic, we must accelerate progress toward the Arizona Education Progress Meter goals to ensure a robust economy and strong community.
The Yuma Education Advocacy Council is a local collaboration between community leaders and Education Forward Arizona to advance a shared vision for education in Yuma and the state. We all believe that every child deserves an excellent education – every step of the way. Find the Council on Facebook at facebook.com/YEACAZ.