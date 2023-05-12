When I first came to Yuma in 2005 for a teaching position, I never imagined how much the community, and myself, would grow in 20 years. But in my time here, I’ve found endless support for our students, both from members of the community and from local businesses and organizations.
That generosity is readily visible in Northern Arizona University’s recent addition of a new Speech-Language Pathology program at the Yuma campus.
Schools in Yuma County face a shortage of “ists:” Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, but especially Speech-Language Pathologists. Speech-Language Pathologists, or SLPs as they are commonly known, are experts in communication and help individuals with their speech, language, literacy, social communication and voice.
Guidance from an SLP is so critical for young children – the therapy helps to develop the skills they need to communicate effectively and succeed both academically and personally. Unfortunately, of the nearly 1,000 students currently requiring an SLP in my district, more than half receive teletherapy because we simply do not have enough SLPs here in Yuma. Teletherapy isn’t ideal. Imagine, for example, a three-year-old who may have difficulty interacting with someone over a computer or a child with autism who would especially benefit from in-person interactions.
That’s why I reached out to my alma mater, Northern Arizona University (NAU), about the need for Yuma-area professionals to pursue education in SLP. And they answered the call! All five Special Education Directors across Yuma school districts partnered with the Communication Sciences and Disorders Department at NAU to help build a new master’s program that would grow our own SLP team.
Districts are already staffed with great Speech-Language Pathology Assistants and paraprofessionals who want to grow into certified master’s level SLPs, so they can provide much-needed therapy to the hundreds of children who need it. Each new SLP may help between 50 and 90 students in a given timeframe; training even one will have an impact in our community.
Classes to train these individuals to go from SLP Assistants to full SLPs start this summer at the Yuma campus, which means providers can stay close to home and still further their education.
It also means when this first cohort graduates, local students will have an increased chance of working with a SLP who speaks their language – literally. Most students in Yuma are either speaking English as a second language or primarily speaking Spanish. Working with a therapist who understands both languages drastically increases their chances of long-term success.
Not to mention the economic impact this will have for SLP Assistants and paraprofessionals. This provides an opportunity to secure higher salaries and improve their own quality of life, as well as the lives of the children they serve. This program serves as a vehicle of economic mobility and is a driver of social impact, both key to the new NAU Charter.
I’m thrilled NAU jumped on this amazing opportunity to help deliver professionals truly equipped to meet the needs of students and families in our community. This is a shining example of their dedication to the success of all Arizonans.
Matt Kaste is Director of Exceptional Student Services at Yuma Elementary School District ONE. He earned master’s degrees in special education and educational leadership from Northern Arizona University.