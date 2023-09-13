I’ll go out on a limb and take a wild guess that you didn’t watch Nikki Haley make a fool of herself on TV last weekend. I was reminded of a sentence penned centuries ago by none other than the Marquis de Sade: “Those who have no principles are never more dangerous than when they reach the age when they lose all sense of shame.”

Only a truly vacuous candidate can bring to mind the Marquis de Sade.

