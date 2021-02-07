‘Did you get the shot yet?”
That is the question of the day. Have you had the vaccine yet? Statistically, almost everyone in Yuma County will answer “no” to that question. That is because for the over 300,000 people in Yuma County right now, fewer than 20,000 have had the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This is primarily due to the lack of supply for these new vaccines.
This lack of supply is well documented. As the manufacturing ramps up and more vaccines become available, that lack of supply will be eliminated. This will take some time. In the meantime, the priority for distribution has been established to protect the most vulnerable (65 years of age and older) and the most critical in combating the spread of the virus (healthcare workers, firefighters, law enforcement, and teachers). We refer to these groups as Tier 1A and Tier 1B Priority.
This is how a community works; we protect the most vulnerable and critical public servants. In regular times, the struggles and sicknesses bind us together and defines our community spirit. It is what drives our generosity to take care of those in need and to be upstanding community members.
The fear of the pandemic challenges our sense of community. This is when the principles of generosity and care for others are challenged the most. This is the time, more important than any other, that we need to maintain these principles of community. The reality is right now, those principles are not always met. We have all heard the stories about people who aren’t in the priority list but have received the vaccine. Unfortunately, I have heard a greater number of stories from our elderly, who are struggling to get the shot even though they are on the priority list.
This is a conversation we need to have as community members. It is not an effort to call out those that jumped the line. This is about looking forward and coming together as community. And it’s true that there is a need to not waste vaccine. When a vial of 10 doses is opened, it needs to be used quickly. It may mean some people get vaccinated who are not a priority, just to not waste any precious doses.
Again, this is about looking forward. How can we maintain our Yuma community spirit to take care of our elderly and critical? How can we encourage ourselves and others to be patient and wait our turn? How can we get even tighter as a community through this adversity instead of dividing our community between the “haves” and the “have-nots”?
“Did you get the shot yet?” “No, I am waiting my turn.”