Mark Edward Vanderheid was born in Tonawanda, New York, on Feb. 11, 1949.

Four months after his 20th birthday, and only six months after he arrived in South Vietnam in 1968, Vanderheid, a U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal, lay dead on the Quang Tri battle field; mortar shell fragments had torn his body open.

