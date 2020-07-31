For some time on social media, there’s been a narrative that peaceful protest has accomplished nothing: If you want change, turn to violence. Such statements are not merely wrong. They are patently false; falsehoods accepted by those who ought to be better educated.
The areas of progress made by peaceful protest would be too long to print here. Here are a few examples:
• Women’s suffrage: The Susan B. Anthonys of the world struggled nearly 100 years to give women the right to vote. At the hands of local police and federal authorities under Woodrow Wilson, they suffered forced feedings when going on fasts, humiliations, arrests and insults, but continued on, winning the 19th Amendment guaranteeing their right to vote.
• The March on Washington: I use this to represent the many civil rights marches led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. These peaceful, nonviolent yet disruptive acts led to the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act, among other key pieces of legislation.
• A. Philip Randolph: He organized and led the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, the very first African American labor union, over great opposition.
• The Montgomery bus boycott: A yearlong boycott led by the new leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. successfully ended segregated bus service in Montgomery, Alabama, and led to the banning of racially segregated interstate bus travel.
• Brown vs. Board of Education: NAACP attorney Thurgood Marshall won this landmark decision overturning the “separate but equal” clause from Plessy vs. Ferguson, outlawing segregation in the nation’s schools.
• Desegregation of the military: By executive order, President Harry S. Truman ended the forced segregation by race in the armed forces, first put in place by President Woodrow Wilson.
• My experience: I led a successful effort with regular unsung people to overturn the discriminatory closures of Phoenix Union High School District inner-city schools, placing the district under the U.S. Office of Civil Rights for 20 years (1984-2004). This we did using political and legal measures over several years. The federal court reopened my high school, North High, and mandated other remedies to reverse district discrimination.
To bring this narrative up to date are the words of Rep. Al Green (D-Texas). Speaking what the late, great civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis would think of the riots and violence going now in the name of racial justice:
“He and I were incarcerated together. John said to me, ‘We must engage in peaceful protest. It was the only way to expose the weaknesses in the system.’ Green added, “John would not N-O-T not agree with the violence that is taking place now. He was disruptive, not destructive. That is how we should be.”
Green said one of the men who beat Lewis badly when he was a Freedom Rider visited Lewis as a congressman. The man apologized and cried on Lewis’ shoulders.
Peace, given time and strategy, unites and accomplishes. Violence breeds resentment, hatred, with results later to be regretted.