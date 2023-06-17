Give Donald Trump credit for one thing: The man knows how to make lemonade.

Each time new charges are leveled against the former president, cash registers ring at the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee. Most of Trump’s appeals for money end with the message: “It’s because of the commitment and support from real Patriots, like YOU, that we will SAVE AMERICA! Thank you again for your generous support.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you