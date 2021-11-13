If there are two things that define southwestern Arizona, they are Yuma’s agricultural industry and cross-border travel and trade with Mexico. Southern Arizona and these enormous economic drivers were front of mind when I was working with Republicans and Democrats on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is, as of last week, on its way to the President’s desk to create good-paying jobs in Arizona, grow our economy, and put money back in the pockets of working families.
The San Luis Port of Entry processes more than three million cars and seven million pedestrians every year, and yet, its facilities are aging, leading to congestion and frequent delays on border crossings of both goods and people. Port efficiency is key for many jobs that depend on cross-border trade, travel and tourism, as well as for Yuma’s agricultural harvest season that provides the nation with produce.
We cannot afford the costs of these interruptions, and they should not fall on the backs of border communities like Yuma, Somerton, and San Luis. That’s why, since the start of my term, I’ve been laser-focused on getting Arizona’s ports of entry the resources needed to bring them up-to-speed.
Not only are our ports in need of repairs, they need upgrades as well – newer technologies will help already stretched-thin Customs and Border Protection agents process travelers and cargo more efficiently, while also stopping illegal cargo and trafficking. I helped secure funding to complete the San Luis 1 Modernization Project, bringing overdue improvements to a key piece of infrastructure that connects us with a leading trade partner, and brings a majority of sales tax revenues in San Luis and the surrounding region.
Linked with our growing economy is the critical need to secure our water future.
Yuma farmers are already leaders on this issue, showing the world how to grow more with less water, by using innovative measures in irrigation practices and multi-crop systems.
But to continue growing and harvesting produce that feeds Arizona and the country, we need comprehensive planning to be more resilient to the ongoing drought. No one knows this issue better than Arizonans. And as part of the team that wrote the water provisions of this bill, I went to bat for a number of Arizona’s water priorities, like fully funding the Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan, which will help keep water in Lake Mead to avoid deeper cutbacks in Arizona’s Colorado River water deliveries.
I also advocated modernizing water infrastructure across the West, including projects in the greater Yuma region. That means old canals, dams and pumping plants that have been in service for decades will receive the upgrades they need to improve our water storage and efficiency in the long-term – all while creating more jobs right here at home.
More importantly, it also means that Arizonans will have access to the clean water we need to live and thrive.
The work we’ve done on this historic, bipartisan legislation will make this goal, and many more, a reality. Whether it’s revamping our aging roads and bridges, expanding access to high-speed internet, or tackling the effects of climate change, the impacts of this legislation are going to be felt in every corner of our state.
We got this done, and I will continue working to deliver for Yuma in the United States Senate.