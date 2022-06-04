‘FINAL NOTICE ... if we do not receive a new registration form within thirty-five days from the date of this notice, your name will be removed from the general register and transferred to the ‘inactive’ voter list ...”
That is a jarring excerpt from a letter I unexpectedly received one recent Friday from the Yuma County Recorder Voter Services Department. According to the letter, my current address does not match the one they have on file for me. Consequently, I must fill out and mail back a new voter registration form or risk endangering my right to vote.
I was confused and had so many questions. First off, how is this even happening?
I have lived at my current address for almost nine years and had no problems voting by mail in the past two presidential elections.
The county also has had no problems finding me to mail jury duty summons. In fact, I was called for jury duty a year and a half ago.
The letter says a first notice was sent to another address on record for me and it was returned to them as undeliverable. I never received a previous notice and wonder where it was sent.
More importantly, if they have an outdated address for me, how did they manage to find the correct one to mail this letter?
I don’t know what’s going on. I read the letter again to see what possibly could have triggered this action.
The letter explains that “state law requires re-registration when you change your residential address, change your name or wish to change your party affiliation.” My address, name and party affiliation have remain unchanged for years.
As I sat in my truck rereading the letter, my confusion turned to frustration and then to anger. When people are upset, they tend to think irrationally.
All of a sudden, various conspiracy theories flooded my mind. With so many shenanigans going on now with voting rights throughout the country, is this part of an active voter suppression effort? Are they trying to weed out certain voters to give one political party an advantage? We’ve heard about such operations in Georgia and Texas, where tens of thousands of voters were eliminated from the rolls because election officials claimed they could not be contacted due to incorrect addresses or they had not voted in recent elections. Could this be happening in Yuma County?
How many voters were sent these notices? What was the process for selecting them? Were the notices sent out equally among Democrats, Republicans and Independents?
Or could this be part of the voter fraud crackdown that Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot and County Recorder Robyn Stallworth Pouquette recently announced? Could someone think that I am trying to deceive election officials by giving them a fake address so that I could vote in another district?
Or could this be part of the effort to eliminate voting by mail? The Yuma Sun had a front-page article about the topic recently that focused on the campaign by some south county politicians to do away with the practice, which they claim is ripe for voter fraud.
Whatever the reason for my possible removal from the active voter list, I decided to contact the County Recorder’s Office on Monday and get to the bottom of this.
Monday comes and I am not angry anymore – I’m thinking more clearly. It was probably just a simple mix-up with no nefarious motive.
Sure enough, when I called the office, a helpful woman there calmly explained to me that the notice indeed was mailed to my correct address, but the post office returned it to them as undeliverable. She says I am not the only person who has experienced this problem.
I confirmed my address with her one last time and she said I am good to go. Issue resolved.
After the call, I started to re-examine the situation. I hate that our nation’s toxic political climate has made me paranoid about the voting process and distrustful of our local elections officials, who have shown nothing but professionalism, fairness and grace under immense pressure. Unlike some of their peers across the country, they have respected voters’ decisions and not talked of overturning election results. Their integrity remains intact.
Even though I resolved my issue, it was still a wakeup call. If I hadn’t received the final notice, I could have lost my precious right to vote because of an odd mistake that neither I nor local elections officials played a part in.
I encourage you to make sure your voting status is secure way ahead of the next election, because if this could happen to me, it could happen to you.
And on a lighter note, one last thought: Because of the duress and anguish the letter caused me over the weekend, I think it’s only fair that the county should remove me from the jury-duty pool for at least 10 years. Is that asking for too much? :)