To Sen. Sine Kerr, Sen. Lisa Otondo, Rep. Tim Dunn , Rep. Charlene Fernandez , Rep. Joel John and Rep. Joanne Osborne:
Re: Urgent Concern Regarding Legislative Proposal for Significant Cuts to Local Revenues
Honorable Senators and Representatives:
On behalf of the cities, town and county government in Yuma County, we write to express concern with the proposed legislative budget package that includes an income tax reduction that directly translates to cuts to local government revenues. While a flat tax could possess economic virtues, as presented it will do serious damage to local economies, with rural cities and towns taking the brunt of the harm. No rural city or town will be able to maintain current service levels to our constituents, and sadly, a few may not survive operations. Simply put, as presented, this flat tax will injure more than it will help.
The local revenues from income tax are general fund monies for cities and towns in Arizona. Local general fund monies are used primarily to fund public safety operations, usually over 70% of most cities’ budgets. Any cut in this area of the budget essentially defunds police and fire. However, it also has detrimental effects on parks and recreation budgets, road projects and community-based development projects. This flat tax, as proposed, cuts nearly every portion of a rural city/town economy. The current proposal as we understand it will cut revenues as follows:
- City of Yuma: Revenue reduction: ($3,816,659), a detrimental impact equal to the salary and benefits of 19 Police Officers and 18 Firefighters
- City of San Luis: Revenue reduction: ($1,349,811), a detrimental impact equal to the salary and benefits of 7 Police Officers and 6.5 Firefighters
- City of Somerton: Revenue reduction: ($642,497), a detrimental impact equal to the salary and benefits of 5 Police Officers and 1 Firefighter
- Town of Wellton: Revenue reduction: ($118,144), a detrimental impact equal to the salary and benefits of 1 Police Officer and .25 Firefighter
While we did receive some ONE TIME funding this fiscal year from the Federal Government to offset first responder expenses, it did not cover the entire cost of Police and Fire/Medical services for any jurisdiction. ONE TIME federal money should not be considered in this multi–year budget proposal.
It is also being suggested that these losses to cities will be made up with growth. Arizona already has incredibly favorable tax rates, but the growth is primarily happening in Maricopa County. Rural areas including Yuma County and its cities are still feeling effects from the great recession. Julie Engel, President/CEO of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation (GYEDC), has data demonstrating that the incredible growth in Maricopa County is masking the economic erosion in rural communities.
What growth we are seeing comes with additional costs including necessary roads, parks and public safety. Perhaps cities like Scottsdale and Chandler can overcome these losses, but your Yuma County constituents cannot. We ask you to protect and prioritize your Yuma County cities and town from these significant cuts over other cities that may have the resources to overcome these losses.
There seems to be a belief that legislation stemming from the Supreme Court’s decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair somehow resulted in a windfall for cities and towns. The numbers do not support this belief. Rural communities know there is no windfall. It has now been confirmed that the two-year delay in implementing Wayfair caused significant damage, with many small businesses closing because they could not continue to compete with untaxed businesses. The data shows there were no significant additional monies stemming from Wayfair, as many large retailers were already paying online taxes for their online enterprises. In short, the Wayfair monies merely offset the loss of local businesses. It does not come close to making up for the losses being proposed in the Legislature.
While we understand there is a surplus in State monies, there is not a corresponding surplus in local monies. By adopting this flat tax as proposed, the State will take away monies our cities and town need to operate. This hurts local economies and does irreparable harm to rural economies. We know the State wishes to assist taxpayers. If the flat tax could be implemented while preserving the cities’ and towns’ portion, police and fire would remain funded at current levels and the burden would not fall on those men and women who put themselves at risk to protect the public. It is our belief that any flat tax proposal needs to be studied further and considered in the next legislative cycle. What the State can do to be more competitive would be to make significant investments in infrastructure. Our rural communities are still reeling from the State sweeps to HURF and road tax funds and simply cannot make it up without some State assistance. Another possibility is to provide a taxpayer refund; this would boost the economy in a direct and expedient way.
We hope this shows how serious and damaging this flat tax as proposed would be to your Districts and the rural communities you represent. It cuts funding for police and fire, but the ramifications go much further. We are committed to working with you to find a solution for a future legislative session. We will be contacting each of you this week to discuss further.
Sincerely,
Mayor of Yuma Douglas Nicholls
Mayor of Somerton Jerry Anaya
Yuma County Supervisor Tony Reyes
Mayor of Wellton Cecilia McCollough
Mayor of San Luis Gerardo Sanchez