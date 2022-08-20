Reflections can be a snapshot in time echoing from a dim past into our present. A spur to taking better actions today than we knew to take before. Maybe, reflection leading to some soul searching.
It was reported from the August 3rd City Council meeting my quote from Amberly’s Place on domestic violence in Yuma rising 43% from 2021 to 2022. Such human tragedies in that number. What does that mean if you have no direct experience with such an emotional event?
I had one event. It was brief but after many years still burns in my mind.
When I lived with my mother in Oakland, California, she took me to see her friends in an apartment. They played cards and I ate hamburgers. Very good ones.
At one point I slipped out the door into the hallway. Startling my eyes were two adults, a man and woman, in obvious conflict. A few steps up a wooden stairway this man was holding a pair of scissors close to this woman’s throat. I’m standing there frozen. She looks at me, mouth open, her eyes full of desperate fright, as though begging me to help her.
I’m 9 years old. What am I going to do? I walked back to my mother’s group and said not a word, as though nothing had happened. I never said a thing. They were not on the staircase when it was time to go home. No sounds of fighting or arguing. Out of sight and mind. I forgot all about it.
Much later in life I’d work as a television producer/director with KAET-TV public broadcasting. One time, I interviewed victims of domestic violence. Never far from me was the memory of fear on that woman’s face. I wondered what happened in that apartment.
What I saw didn’t differ much from the experiences of other battered women. Yes, there are battered men, but far fewer.
Historically in the United States, and still in parts of the world, for a husband or man to beat a woman was to train her. To teach her a lesson. Certainly not against the law. She was considered his property to shape as you would a tree. Taken from the essay “The History of Domestic Violence in the United States” is this comment: “common law and written statues in the late 1800’s regulated but did not prohibit, the abuse of women and children. Men were allowed to use their own judgment to use physical violence to discipline their wives or household members.”
In the 1600s the Massachusetts Bay Colony restricted husbands from hitting their wives on Sundays or after 8 p.m. This was done to preserve the peace in the community not to protect the targets of violence.
Violent behavior by men against their family members were considered private matters. They were immune from public scrutiny and it was inappropriate for “outsiders” to intervene except in the most extreme cases.
The laws didn’t change until the 1970s recognizing domestic violence as a criminal rather than a civil matter. Not so long ago.
There are the beatings we know of and the ones we don’t. Increases based on home isolation from COVID. Losing jobs. Missing school. When rents rose but wages haven’t. Financial stresses piling on the misery. Tempers snap.
The good news is we as a society are no longer tolerant of domestic violence. The bad news is as human beings it still goes on and doesn’t need much prompting. By the way, the police are in great danger intervening as both the perpetrator AND the victim may turn on the police attempting to arrest the offender.
Houses of worship could be of great assistance. It’s written “husbands, love your wives,” not “husbands, punch and kick your wives when they need it.” These things are kept secret. You don’t know who ought to hear the message.
Domestic violence is more than data. More than statistics. It is a face of fear. A heart beating out of its chest. Eyes pleading for help. Same as the ones I saw when I was 9.
Michael Shelton is a Yuma City Councilmember and a teacher.