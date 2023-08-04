I am proud to serve as the General Manager for SYDCOL Waste Management here in Yuma County. For nearly 20 years, SYDCOL has been consolidating waste and transporting it away from Yuma County. Our first location was in the city limits before we moved to our current site in 2018.
Very few people heard about us until we sought a Special Use Permit (SUP) to consolidate hazardous waste and transport it to locations OUTSIDE of Arizona. Unfortunately, a handful of residents and community leaders hit the panic button before all the facts came out.
We want to address those concerns which is why we are asking Yuma County to postpone a vote on our proposal which is currently scheduled for August 7th. Indeed, we want the extra time to allow all residents who are interested to come see for themselves our operation at open houses over several weeks. Why wouldn’t we want to engage the public further?
To be clear. The permit does not seek to store or dispose of hazardous waste. Not now. Not ever.
We want to be allowed to transport hazardous waste OUT of Yuma County. And there is a significant amount of such waste generated locally. Industry, government, residents, and military bases located within Yuma County all need the services we are prepared to offer. Indeed, the City of Yuma hosts regular hazard waste collection days for residents. The location at 1473 South Second Ave. is just down the street from Municipal Court. Our location makes much more sense and that’s why SYDCOL has volunteered to perform this service free of charge if the SUP is approved.
Because we are home to railways and major highways, a significant amount of hazardous waste passes through our county. Our facility would make sure some of that waste is being properly transported. Such waste traveling through Yuma County is a problem and we can be part of the solution.
Hazardous waste being generated inside Yuma County is a much bigger problem.
Even though our plans to solve this problem have been approved by the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, some of our elected officials and first responders have some concerns. That’s OK. We are happy to provide answers. We just want the opportunity to do so before a final vote is taken. That’s why we have offered to hold open houses and to open our facility to an independent environmental study. We want to be good neighbors and we want to provide answers.
Our facility employs 20 people locally. 20 more would be hired if the SUP is approved. We would not work here if we didn’t think it was safe. In fact, the person living closest to our facility has said she has no issues with our current operation or our future plans.
I love this community. And I believe the threats and hurtful messages the facility and its employees have received do not represent the vast majority of the good people who live and work in Yuma County.
I think most residents just want their questions answered and their concerns addressed. We are just asking for a chance to do that.