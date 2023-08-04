I am proud to serve as the General Manager for SYDCOL Waste Management here in Yuma County. For nearly 20 years, SYDCOL has been consolidating waste and transporting it away from Yuma County. Our first location was in the city limits before we moved to our current site in 2018.

Very few people heard about us until we sought a Special Use Permit (SUP) to consolidate hazardous waste and transport it to locations OUTSIDE of Arizona. Unfortunately, a handful of residents and community leaders hit the panic button before all the facts came out.

