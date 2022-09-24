My brother and I rarely saw eye-to-eye about TV viewing choices in our teens and 20s, but we were both among the handful of people who imbibed the hilarity of a sitcom that NBC unleashed upon an unresponsive world on Sept. 30, 1982.

You may remember “Cheers” as the hit show (set in a Boston pub) that ran for 11 seasons, won 28 Emmy awards, drew 93 million viewers for its finale and spawned the equally long-running spin-off “Frasier.” But “last call” almost came early, as the show ranked No. 74 out of 77 programs in the Nielsen ratings its first season. Belly up to the bar? More like go belly-up!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you