February 14, 2018: I’d just left substitute teaching for the day. I started up the car, turned on the radio, and I heard the news of the Parkland shooting, 17 murdered, 17 wounded. Students and teachers falling under a hail of bullets at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. An athletic football coach died shielding students with his own body. A substitute teacher like me was killed.
As I sat in my car for a time just listening, unable to drive away, I thought about the students I’d just left and the “What If” nightmare of some distraught shooter ending the lives of my students and faculty members. Maybe I would come face to face with the barrel of a gun.
I began to ask myself, what could I do? I’m an elected official, a member of an Arizona city council. Is there something I could do to support our schools and our broader communities to decrease the chances of this happening here? During my campaign for re-election in 2019 I made a point of saying I would try to do something. In a candidate forum I was asked what would I do. A bit flustered in the 45 seconds I had to respond, I didn’t say what I should have said. I should have said “It’s not only up to me. It’s up to we.”
Using my position, I invited “Kids at Hope” to make a presentation at a Yuma City Council meeting, publicizing their outstanding model of reaching out to troubled students and the adults in the house. They create a space to calm down, talk things through, and bring hope to what seems a hopeless situation.
The 2020 pandemic sent students home and with that the incidents of school shootings dropped to near zero. But they have started coming back. Incidences are happening somewhere every week. We practice lockdowns in our schools just in case. Do not think it can’t happen here.
During 2020-21, as a consequence of the pandemic and its resulting isolation, there have been increases in domestic violence and child abuse. This I know from speaking with Amberly’s Place. Not attending school meant no school personnel viewing symptoms of abuse and notifying law enforcement as teachers are trained to do. We do not know, as Thoreau put it, how many children were living lives of quiet desperation. How many were drowning in sadness unnoticed. How many might burst in frustration and anger before our eyes.
Where can parents go if they do not know what to do with a troubled child? Or, see themselves as part of the problem? Where can a child or teen turn to for his or her confused emotions? I’d like to propose local counseling services voluntarily offer one or more therapy sessions free of charge, pro-bono like an attorney. Such consultations would be legally confidential. I’ve not spoken with any counseling business, simply my thought.
Celebrations like Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Valentine’s Day and others, give everyone those positive memories. Our kids need more opportunities for friendly connections, not fewer. More venues for their common humanity, not less. Some school systems in America don’t see that. We do and need to continue.
We observe from sad experiences broken glass emotions leading to fingers on a gun or a knife. Lives will be shattered, some ended. Once the trigger is pulled, there is no cure. It’s too late, except for the finger pointing. “Why didn’t you see that?” “Why wasn’t more done?” Prevention is our only option.
These kids and teens are not special projects to work on. Not someone’s political demographic. They are all valuable individual human beings with their own histories. Some lash out thinking they have nothing to lose or have a future to look forward to. Some are blind to the pain they cause others. They do not see they are somebody. They are of infinite worth.
I have no magic answer. No prescription that says “do this or do that.” But, I do know how to reach out and ask. That is what I’m doing. It’s not just up to me. It’s up to we. Write your thoughts in letters to the editor (letters@yumasun.com). Write to your schools, law enforcement, behavioral health providers and local governments. If you want to write me, send your suggestions to Michael.Shelton@YumaAZ.gov. And let’s see how together we can save even a few young lives. I promise to convey every suggestion received to the appropriate authorities whoever they are in our region.
I close with a favorite quote from the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy:
“Let us dedicate ourselves to what the Greeks wrote so many years ago: To tame the savageness of man and make gentle the life of this world.”