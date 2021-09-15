This week, help is here yet again for the families of 1.3 million Arizona children, and it’s all thanks to Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress. As Child Tax Credit payments hit bank accounts across the state and deliver some much-needed help to working families, I’m reminded of the good that government can do when we put our minds to it.
Thanks to the American Rescue Plan – which passed in March of this year – Arizona families are getting an extra $250-$300 per child each month to pay for everything from groceries to school supplies to child care. This year, for the first time ever, these Child Tax Credit payments are helping parents right when they need the assistance, not a year later when they eventually file their taxes.
For Arizona’s working families, these payments are a game-changer and yet another reminder that Joe Biden is a proven fighter for working- and middle-class families. While our governor continues to pass tax policies that only benefit the uber-wealthy, President Biden and Democrats are busy building an economy that works for us all, and these tax cuts for working families are doing just that.
For 30 years, I’ve served my neighbors and dedicated myself to serving on behalf of the workers, children, and families that make up my community. Whether I was serving on the Yuma Union High School Board or speaking on the floor of the Arizona State Legislature, I’ve always believed that our children are our most worthy investment.
These monthly payments are truly transformational, and that’s not just rhetoric. The payments – which put $344 million into families’ pockets and $430 million into the Arizona economy in July alone – are slashing nationwide child poverty rates, reducing food insecurity, easing economic hardship, and boosting our economy.
This middle-class tax cut is helping parents cover the cost of childcare and re-enter the workforce. They’re helping families reinvest in their children and their communities with after-school programs, sports teams, and music lessons. Here’s the thing: When families win, we all do.
The incredibly misguided decision by every single Arizona Republican to vote against this initiative is both bad politics and bad policy. Like the rest of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, this middle-class tax cut is expected to boost our long-term economic growth and create jobs. That’s why I’m so grateful to the Democrats in Congress – including my congressman, Raúl Grijalva – who continue to be fearless advocates for Arizona’s workers, families, and small businesses.
As someone who was born and raised here in Yuma, raised her three children here, and now represents over 50,000 families in the State House, I know that this tax cut for working families is changing lives. I will never stop fighting for families here in Yuma, and I’m incredibly grateful to have a partner like Joe Biden – a president who is fiercely compassionate and a true leader – in the White House to join me in that fight.