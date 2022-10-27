In 1997, the Cooperstown Hall of Fame honored the Acerra family, an all-Italian, 12-brother semi-pro team that played .700 winning baseball from 1938 to 1952.

Between 1860 and 1940, 29 baseball teams were made up entirely of brothers; the Acerras played longer than any other.

