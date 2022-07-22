In 1963, an All-Star game was played that few fans watched, and 59 years later, nobody remembers.

The game, comprised exclusively of Latino players from the American and National Leagues, took place at the New York Giants’ historic Polo Grounds – the last game played at Coogan’s Bluff. The exhibition game, played before 14,235 fans, was a charity event to benefit a new Latin American Hall of Fame.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you