There was a ditch the length of a city block running alongside my old Phoenix home. An industrial area of railroad tracks, warehouses and chemical plants. The only home in view from 15th Avenue and the interstate was ours. It was a lonely road dead-ending at the Salt Riverbed and the Phoenix city dump.
The ditch served as a natural comforting barrier. An old wired fence ran alongside it for hundreds of feet blended with lines of beautiful plants. What caught your eye as you drove towards the property were two majesty Salt Cedar trees maybe 50 feet high. South of them, a row of weeping willows, chinaberry trees, all manner of colorful plants and flowers cared for by my grandmother. A trail of yards and yards of pink and white oleanders gracefully lined to the opposite side of the block. I enjoyed looking at lizards climbing up those trees snatching flies or whatever they could get. That ditch crawled under a crossing dirt road, emptying rain water to vacant land. It’s still vacant land.
My grandmother tended to the oleanders, the flowers, the trees. She loved them. In August 1966, she died. The young me took over the plants as if a silent signal awoke like a message from her, to take care of them. I did.
A few months after her death, the adults in the house, my mother, my Uncle Boots and my grandfather, were told by the City of Phoenix this width of city block was in their right-of-way. Too bad for us. Land we thought was ours for decades suddenly was not ours. Part of the land had a slice of our salvage yard business. That had to go. They wanted to get rid of that ditch. Why was it such a big deal? Next thing we know, city crews are cutting those Salt Cedars from the top down. Every tree, bush, vine, would cease to exist. No more flowering pink and white oleanders. I said to myself I was glad my grandmother didn’t see this. It would have killed her.
The ditch was filled up and flattened out. A thick board I walked over the ditch from the street to home was tossed aside. The City exchanged that ditch and the beautiful flowers along it for a bland layer of rock hard dirt. Over 50 years later go there and you’ll see no improvements of any kind. There was no point.
I’ve carried that memory all the way to being an elected official. I know what it’s like to feel hopeless, helpless, of no consequence to this behemoth with all the power. We didn’t know to approach a city council member. We knew nothing of a city manager or city staff beyond police, fire, and sanitation workers. If my people had driven to the Phoenix City Hall, they wouldn’t have known where to turn. I asked about that years later. Seems my grandfather made a mistake in not buying the right of way in question. He also came up in the worst of racial segregation in the South and the West, that wasn’t exactly nice to black businessmen. But what did the City of Phoenix gain wiping out our flowers and trees just to get to the ditch? What if someone said, “You know, this isn’t worth our time and money. It helps no one. Let’s leave this alone”? No one did.
This is why I question so much. Why I don’t always accept the initial answers. Why I’ll challenge either quietly or nosily. Why I reach out and listen to citizens or businesses feeling lost in a maze and give some guidance and advice. They feel lost because they are lost. They need help. A city’s procedures has its place, but we must remember government actions should be made for the people, not the people for government actions. I do remember.