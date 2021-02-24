Carter G. Woodson, (Dec. 19, 1875 – April 3, 1950) was an American historian, author, journalist and the founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. He’s credited as the father of Black History Month. It was started in 1915 as Negro History Week and February was chosen as the birth months of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. That year, 1915, is the 50th Anniversary of the passage of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery in the United States.
Woodson’s purpose was to make known the unknown African American contributions to American society, deliberately ignored in the general history. Our time is not the only time or the first time of “cancelled culture.” I gave a presentation to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in 2012 for Black History Month and chose to highlight African-American contributions to science and technology. Among the many I could have cited:
• Lewis Latimer (1818-1897). Latimer was an African-American inventor, electrical pioneer, and a son of fugitive slaves. With no access to formal education, Latimer taught himself mechanical drawing while in the Union Navy, and eventually became a chief draftsman, patent expert, and inventor. He was the only African American member of Thomas Edison’s Menlo Park engineering laboratory. He contributed to evolutions in the light bulb and improvements to the telephone.
• Garrett Morgan (1877–1963): After witnessing a road accident, Morgan worked on a device to keep cars, buggies, and pedestrians from colliding. In 1923 he patented the traffic signal.
• Benjamin Banneker (1731 – 1806): Banneker was a free African American astronomer, mathematician, surveyor, almanac author and farmer. The son of former slaves, at 15 he took over the family farm and invented an irrigation system to control water flow to the crops from nearby springs. In the 1750s he borrowed a pocket watch, took it apart, studied it and created a fully functioning clock made entirely out of wood. It would keep on ticking for decades. Borrowing books on mathematics and astronomy he accurately predicted a solar eclipse in 1789. Impressed by his abilities, Thomas Jefferson added Banneker to be part of a surveying team to lay out the new Washington D.C. When the lead architect quit, taking the plans with him, Banneker recreated the plans from memory and the task was completed.
• George Crum (1824-1914): Inventor of the potato chip. In the summer of 1853, a patron who ordered a plate of French fried potatoes sent them back to Crum’s kitchen because he felt they were too thick and soft. Crum sliced a new batch of potatoes as thin as possible, and then fried them until they were hard and crunchy. Then he added a generous heaping of salt. To Crum’s surprise the dish turned out to be a hit and a new snack was born.
• Charles Henry Turner (1867-1923): He became a noted authority on the behavior of insects. He was the first researcher to prove in 1907 that insects could hear.
• Percy L. Julian (1899-1975): Earned a master’s degree from Harvard and a PHD from the University of Vienna. His most famous achievement is his synthesis of cortisone, used to treat arthritis and other inflammatory diseases.
• Bessie Coleman, aviator (1892-1926): As a teen she wanted to amount to something. She worked in laundries but longed for more. Then she fell in love with the new idea of flight. With no white pilots willing to train her and no African American pilots available she was encouraged to go to France. Coleman left for France late in 1920. There she completed flight training at the best school in Paris. She traveled Europe, gaining further flying experience so that she could perform in air shows. She became the first licensed female aviator in America. She created a school for aviators of any race, and she would appear before audiences in churches, schools, and theaters to spark the interest of African Americans in the new, expanding technology of flight. In 1926, she died in a flight accident at the age of 34.
• NASA’s “Hidden Figures:” The human computers of Mary Jackson, Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan helped the United States in the Space Race.
We have too few heroes. It’s a blood sport to set them up and tear them down. We don’t need to replace some with others. We need to add more. Celebrate more. Know more. Learning from and unveiling those many “hidden figures.” Repairing those gaps in our history, without punching any more holes in our history.
Michael Shelton is a Yuma City Councilmember and a teacher.