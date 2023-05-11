Newton Minow will always be remembered for a 1961 speech in which he described television as a “vast wasteland.” However, late in life he became less concerned about TV’s wastefulness and more troubled by its very vastness.

The legendary former FCC chairman knew a thing or two about television, having studied it for most of his adult life. He died at his Chicago home the other day at 97 without ever reconciling his love-hate relationship with the medium that so profoundly affects our lives.

