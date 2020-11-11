In 2015 I attended a Veteran’s Day Breakfast, sponsored by the San Pasqual Middle School, Winterhaven, CA, held in their cafeteria. Having the opportunity to talk with many of the students in attendance was special. I was pleasantly surprised when, a few days later, I received a letter from “Hazel”, an 8th Grade student, who asked several questions. I have enclosed my answer to Hazel’s letter below. Based on her thoughtful questions, I believe it fits, in a number of ways, what Veteran’s Day is all about.
CSM John W. Gillis
U.S. Army, Retired
November 29, 2015
Dear Hazel,
What a pleasant surprise to receive your letter! I will try very hard to answer your questions as best I can.
The first thing I want to tell you is how much I appreciated the opportunity to attend the Veteran’s Day Breakfast. I was in the Army a long time (over 39 years) and during that time I was involved in many Veteran’s Day events as a participant, as an observer, and as an invitee. The Veteran’s Breakfast at San Pasqual Middle School was special; the sincerity of those who organized it was felt; those veterans who attended recognized it was to honor them but also attended because of the gracious effort of the organizers; and particularly because of the students present at the event. My daughter perhaps described it best; she said it felt just like a hometown event. She was right. I look forward to attending next year.
Now to your questions:
Did you enjoy it (my army service)? I enjoyed my Army service very much. Many people are good at something but don’t like what they are good at very much while others don’t like what they are doing but are very good at what they do. I was one of the lucky ones who found something I liked and was good at it.
Did you make any friends? There were many that I served with in the Army who I respected and which resulted in many acquaintances. But friendship is special to me. I made about 25 friends while I was in the Army; my shortest friendship has been for 20 years and my longest for 55 years.
Did you learn anything? If you did, what did you learn? I learned many things in the Army. It seems like I learned something new every day. It would take many pages in this letter to even come close to all that I learned. What follows are my first thoughts in answering your question. I learned what every soldier has to learn to survive and win on the battlefield.
I learned that the Army is 240 years old, one year older than our Country, and has been at war for a total of about 55 of those 240 years. That means that a strong and ready military was responsible for the 185 years of peace we have enjoyed. That also means that those who served in peacetime, however long, maintained the freedom of our Country by being well trained and willing to engage in battle if called upon.
A General once said that “war is obscene;” I learned that to be true. I learned that every soldier that ever served gave up part of his or her life in the service of our Country and I am proud of every one of them.
I learned that the people of the countries I served in were as proud of their culture as we are of ours and we should respect that and act accordingly. I learned about the hardship and fears of family members when their soldier had to go to war. I learned that all my training in the Army prepared me to make correct and timely decisions during battle. I learned the importance of those who trained me and the importance to pass what I had learned from them onto those I was responsible to train.
I was successful in the Army because I learned that success takes hard work. I learned that the best thing I could do for my family was my small part to ensure the freedoms of our Country, particularly the freedom of choice, prevailed so they would have the opportunity to succeed in life.
Is it terrifying knowing you may pass over anytime in battle? I do not believe it is terrifying for most soldiers knowing they may pass over in battle. There is some thought, or even a little fear, of the possibility of death on the battlefield before going into battle. During a battle a soldier’s training to survive and win on the battlefield kicks in. He is not alone; he has his fellow soldiers and his leaders there with him. There is a plan to accomplish a specific mission that every soldier is focused on and even though a battlefield is chaotic, soldiers and their leaders are trained to adjust the plan and carry on the mission. After the battle a soldier may recall how scared he was at a particular time during the battle but that is somewhat less than being terrified.
I appreciate your thoughtful questions and the opportunity I had to answer them. Curiosity leads to learning and I hope my answers have an impact on both. Your letter will find its way into my scrapbook.