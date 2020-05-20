This year’s graduates are sure to have unique memories. And unfortunately, it’s not for the best reasons. At a time when students are usually pressing their caps and gowns, the COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled commencement ceremonies.
Graduation is an important rite of passage for students; the culmination and celebration of a long journey. Whether in high school or college, this time of year is especially important. And while celebrations won’t look like they have in the past, that doesn’t mean this accomplishment will go unnoticed. Businesses, families, friends and neighbors are finding unique and special ways to honor graduates.
Hundreds of students all over Yuma County have worked hard to reach this moment. On this day, Arizona Graduate Appreciation Day, we want to share a few of their stories:
• Ricardo Avalos graduates from Kofa High School on May 22, 2020. The youngest of three children, he’s interested in computer programming. Outside of the usual high school courses, Ricardo is also a Computer Animation 2D & 3D student with STEDY Yuma. Thanks to these studies, he’s close to earning industry certification in Adobe After Effects and Autodesk MAYA. Computer animation is a big interest and he would like to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.
He plans to attend Arizona Western College and then transfer to a four-year university. He’s grateful for his high school years, where every assignment helped a lot. He also benefited from the Education and Career Action Plan, which outlined steps in planning for the future.
Ricardo was born with autism and none of these accomplishments have been easy. He exhibits different behavior from most peers, but speech therapy and places like drama club have helped him to make friends.
Ricardo says, “thank you to every teacher and school staff member that has helped me. Their part has led me to become a successful person and start my future.”
• Iris Binuya finished her required credits in December and was slated to be an early graduate in the Vista High School class of 2020. She currently has a 6-month-old daughter and finishing high school to care for her then newborn was an appealing option. However, after much deliberation, she opted to remain at Vista for the second semester and graduate in May. She knew she wanted to attend college and wanted to take advantage of Arizona Western College classes available on Vista’s campus, particularly English 101, to help jump-start her college career. After graduation she intends to continue at AWC. Her story and subsequent plans earned her the Helios Ready Now Yuma Scholarship, as well.
Her message to fellow graduates: “We are the ones making a difference in the future. We are the ones the younger generation looks up to. We are the ones who will impact the world. We are all in this together. No matter what obstacles that have come in our way, we have overcome them. And this year proved that we are unstoppable.”
• Blanca Soto, from Somerton, is an engineering major at Arizona Western College. She overcame her initial fears as a first-generation college student. This month, she’s graduating with 7 associate degrees, all accomplished while working two part-time jobs and taking part in a wide variety of groups and service activities.
The daughter of immigrants, Blanca knows first-hand the challenges faced by migrant workers. She hoped to tie environmental and civil engineering into agriculture, after pursuing a baccalaureate degree in Environmental Engineering followed by a master’s in Civil-Environmental Engineering at Arizona State University. She’ll search for innovative ways to best use resources such as water, labor, and time, to facilitate workers in their jobs.
Her message to 2020 graduates: “Although we didn’t exactly get to have a traditional graduation, that doesn’t make your accomplishments any less special. These are unprecedented times and regardless, you fought your way through and conquered! May this challenge we overcame only make us all the more resilient. Best of luck on the rest of your journeys!”
There are countless other stories that we don’t have time to share here. But the Yuma Education Advocacy Council wishes all graduates the best in their future endeavors. Congratulations!
The Yuma Education Advocacy Council is a local collaboration between community leaders and Expect More Arizona to advance a shared vision for education in Yuma and the state. We all believe that every child deserves an excellent education – every step of the way. Find the Council on Facebook at www.facebook.com/YEACAZ/.