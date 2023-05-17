Fifty-one years ago, the national Democratic Party and its presidential nominee were characterized as the party of ”acid, amnesty and abortion” in one of the more devastating, effective and enduring slogans in American political history.

Its goal was the portrayal of a party in thrall to a far-left fringe element whose policies and philosophy were well out of the American mainstream and should be rejected.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you