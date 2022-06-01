After the tragic event in Uvalde where the nation has again lost so many lives, I have been asked, “What are the schools doing to prevent this?”, “What are the schools doing to keep children safe?”. I admit to a flood of emotions: deep anguish for lives lost to evil actions; anger that in the greatest country in the world, America’s leaders cannot come together in true collaboration to work towards solutions; and the daily and nightly burden and worry. That worry eats at my very soul and mind as I am aware that there is no completely safe space, but I wish to make it so.
There is not “one thing” that schools are doing in Yuma County. I will speak to Yuma Union High School District as the Superintendent, but Yuma County public schools – although separate districts – can be the model for our nation’s leaders. Here, we collaborate with each other and public agencies. Here, we problem solve. Here, we exist with different missions and business models but the constant is that we work FOR our children, our students.
Over two decades ago a grant was awarded to YUHSD70 in order to provide School Resource Officers (SRO) for the then YUHSD 70 three high schools. SROs are on-duty police officers working on school campuses. The grant ended. Our commitment to law-related public education and safety on our campuses did not. Yuma Police Department and YUHSD70 entered into an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) that provides for every school to have an SRO, splitting the cost of salary and benefits. The City of San Luis also holds the SRO program as essential and YUHSD70 has an IGA with the City of San Luis. Already, the Somerton Police Department has reached out to develop the IGA for Somerton High School.
Your schools have SROs because of the commitment from our Yuma County law enforcement and county public schools with no state mandate and no additional funding.
While some voices will say that’s the answer, it is not. A positive relationship with law enforcement is ONE component of working towards safe and healthy environments for learning and living. Schools are a microcosm of communities. If you are worried and asking these questions about what schools are doing, you should ask the question, “What is our COMMUNITY doing?” I am proud to say, our community is working together in many aspects that value-add to safe schools.
I cannot pretend to know the events in a person’s life that would culminate in carrying out mass murder. I do know that positive relationships are vital to ongoing safe environments. The responsibility to report and act upon warning signs is essential. Attracting, recruiting and retaining qualified professionals to work in our schools is imperative to preventing tragedy. These specific strategies are being exercised in YUHSD70. This work has been decades in the making with continual improvement in safety and security measures. This is an example of community, Governing Board, administration, teacher and staff leadership.
The number of students out-numbers adults on any campus! The need for students to be involved in promoting a safe environment cannot be emphasized enough. Our students have prevented many tragedies and potential threats simply because they have “said something” to a significant adult on a campus or at home. Students value a place that values them. Schools must continue to provide the avenues for students to voice concern and prevent danger. When students have ownership and know their voice is heard when reporting, it exponentially increases a safe environment. We have places for students to report not only to an SRO, but to counselors, social workers, administrators, and ANY adult on campus. You can be proud that students have been and are doing that work. We will work to forge the relationship and the responsibility we all share.
Security guards are on each campus. These individuals work diligently and daily, outside and inside, covering acres of space while forging relationships with students, securing the campus, hustling students to class, checking bathrooms and corners of campus otherwise unsupervised. They are armed with a walkie talkie and serious walking shoes. While they choose to enjoy the students and the high school experience, their days are spent with eyes and ears ‘on’ in order to keep campus safe.
YUHSD70 has been awarded a grant for social workers on every campus, enhancing our already established academic counseling teams. Every student is a unique individual and social workers counsel some of the most deep and tragic situations that kids can experience. By having this support, it is another place where we create a time and relationship to support students in crisis. Here, professionals can evaluate further needs a student may have.
Each campus has a Drop-Out Prevention Specialist. EVERY student has potential for great things and an education is the foundation for that. Our Drop-Out Prevention Specialists are another significant individual for students. YUHSD70 has one of, if not the, lowest drop-out rate in Arizona. Keeping students in school, regardless of their situation, until they graduate is imperative for their future and thus the future of Arizona. These specific jobs are made possible by our teachers! The salary for this is paid out of Proposition 301 dollars, voted upon by our certificated staff. This is another example of YUHSD70 educators caring for students.
Our students and staff have built a system for suicide prevention in collaboration with Yuma Regional Medical Center. The Yellow Ribbon campaign is another community-school collaboration. Our students and staff at each campus train and facilitate this work as they remove barriers for students in crisis, in an effort to save lives for a promising future.
YUHSD70, in collaboration with AZ Youth Partnership, Yuma County Health Department, Arizona Department of Education and Blue Cross Blue Shield offers Youth Mental Health First Aid, a class open for every employee. The intensive course is designed to help us recognize potential risk factors and warning signs of a variety of mental health challenges. This course also provides the education as to how to proceed appropriately when an employee is confronted with this situation.
Every school has an Emergency Operating Procedure Plan, developed and maintained by campus administration with a yearly collaboration and review. This work includes but is not limited to working with other agencies including police departments, County Emergency Management Department, Western Consortium/The Trust, etc. Drills, tabletop exercises and training are all part of this work.
Yuma Union High School District employees at all levels are confronted with serious social and emotional issues in student lives. Every teacher and adult on every campus is witness to that. Each committed to care for students in their schools. Tragedy and crisis are not dictated by poverty, wealth, advantages or disadvantages. Each circumstance is unique and dependent upon a multi-faceted approach. Even with training, dedication and response, it is our daily worry and burden that there may be someone in crisis that we missed, that was missed by the home and community, and may bring tragedy to us.
As you consider this response, I ask you to consider this deep commitment being demonstrated each day in YUHSD70. We do not have all of the answers or all of the resources, but Yuma County most certainly demonstrates collaboration and commitment to our students and their well-being. While we all mourn, may we use that responsibly and have it lead to solutions and continued cooperation.