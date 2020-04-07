Today

Plentiful sunshine. High 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.