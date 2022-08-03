I’ve been on a two-week vacation in Rome, and one of the great things about being in a foreign country where they have real problems to worry about (including unexpectedly fallen governments) is that the first-world problems of the woke and culturally oppressed don’t make much of an impact.

Case in point: the scandalous matter of Jennifer Affleck, née Lopez.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you