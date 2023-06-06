More than a few economists predicted a period of record economic growth would follow the end of the lockdowns associated with the pandemic.

It didn’t happen. What America got instead was a period of prolonged, rapidly rising inflation that devalued wages and retirement savings. Now, as USA Today recently pointed out, more and more older Americans living on fixed incomes are realizing they may need to “unretire” to make ends meet.

