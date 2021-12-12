By now it is common knowledge in the community that Yuma Regional Medical Center chose not to enter into an affiliation with LifePoint Health. As members of this wonderful community, we share with you a passion for the future of healthcare in Yuma and were selected to volunteer for our Board positions as representatives of this community. Our families – like yours – utilize services at YRMC and we want nothing more than to work alongside YRMC leadership in making decisions to ensure quality care remains close to home for generations to come.
As a Board, it is our duty to the community to keep a watchful eye ahead toward the changing healthcare landscape. We are seeing the number of independent, community hospitals in the United States shrinking each year. Mergers and partnerships have become an effective strategy – and in some cases an only strategy – for community hospitals to meet the challenges of delivering healthcare today. YRMC is and remains one of the strongest independent community hospitals in the country. We need to take advantage of that strength while it exists and continue to grow while we are strong. As such, we also recognize that YRMC may not be able to continue to be an independent community hospital in the future.
What Happened with the Proposed Affiliation with LifePoint?
We continue to believe LifePoint is a great organization and a joint venture would have resulted in new opportunities for healthcare in our community. YRMC and LifePoint share a deep commitment to providing healthcare close to home, whenever possible. While there were many positive attributes that would have come from a joint venture, at the end of day, our Board determined that the timing and details needed to move this forward were not in the best interest of our community.
YRMC agreed to a Letter of Intent with LifePoint in June of 2021. We then spent months responding to extensive due diligence requests and attempting to negotiate definitive agreements. The due diligence process, as it is intended to do, allowed us to get to know one another better. When evaluated with our current strengths and vision, the board felt that our focus is better suited in a different direction.
The reality is that parties to a Letter of Intent – like the one YRMC entered into with LifePoint – learn a great deal about each other during the course of due diligence; some good, some bad, and lots in between. That is probably why half of the letters of intent, like this, do not result in a final agreement. We are certainly not an outlier in this regard. Most importantly, the due diligence process reaffirmed our beliefs that we are a progressive, innovative and visionary team.
Where Do We Go From Here?
This important question will be the focus of the YRMC Board as we move into 2022. YRMC remains stable and strong in the near term, and for the foreseeable future. Yet, we recognize the realities of continuously advancing medical technologies, skyrocketing pharmaceutical costs, a growing shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and increased labor costs. When we chose LifePoint as a potential affiliation partner almost a year ago, we considered a number of other potential affiliation partners. There will likely be an opportunity to re-engage with those and perhaps others when the circumstances are right. We must remain focused on finding solutions that will best ensure a strong future of healthcare for our community and remain vigilant in our quest for always better, even when there will be some who resist progress.
Our mission will always remain to deliver quality healthcare to the Yuma community and we will continue to make annual capital investments that ensure the best in health care. Along with the Foundation of YRMC we see new opportunities for expanded charitable giving and are committed to staying actively engaged as involved community leaders.
We appreciate more than words can describe the strong connections between the patients and families we serve and our local hospital. We hope this helps the community understand this recent development, and we appreciate your time as we shared our thoughts about this decision. Thank you for your passion about YRMC. It is our passion as well!
Blessings to you in this New Year.
Woody Martin
Chairman of the Board
John Sternitzke
Vice Chair
Louie Gradias
Secretary/Treasurer
Lora Dana
Claudia Dima, MD
Fred Earle
Julie Engel
Ashvin Shah, MD