The Chamber feels that getting folks back to work and re-trained is the top priority for Yuma County. Our recent survey of Yuma County Chamber of Commerce members indicated that with proper recommended safety and health procedures, and protocols in place, 74% are ready to open by May 1.
Question 6 of the survey, “to get re-started,” members indicated that getting employees re-hired and re-trained was actually tied with a marketing push for the number one thing needed, followed by fewer restrictions by the federal government. The lowest score was “more cash or support from the federal government.”
Our members are ready to do business differently in the future, permanently, with 70% indicating that they would have multiple hand sanitizers in plain sight for customers to use as they choose. 60% said that they would rearrange their business layouts to allow for recommended social distancing space. Unfortunately, four businesses responded with a “We probably will not be able to reopen at all.”
We are confident with the data, as 13% of members did the survey.
At this time, I feel we would be correct in saying Yuma’s businesses are ready to open as soon as the green light is given.
I also feel that we need to tell members that we need to follow the science and the health officials, because that is what is driving the decisions in Phoenix and Washington. My Arizona Chamber Executives brethren all agree that we need to follow the facts, not the emotion, not defy the governor, and stay patient.
Prudence tells us that we need to follow the smart guidance of a 14-day decrease in the number of cases to consider reopening the economy. The blowback of the COVID-19 virus coming back stronger because of a premature opening would be even more devastating than what we are dealing with today. Some members want the Chamber to be more forceful in its messaging to the State Capitol in urging the governor to withdraw the Stay at Home Order. I use the strength in numbers approach by combining our messages with the AZ Chamber Executives, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Personally, I wish we could open the economy tomorrow. I PERSONALLY feel that the marketplace should dictate who is ready to open and who is ready for a post COVID -19 economy.
However, as the Executive Director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, I think we have a responsibility to offer a steady, calm approach to our message, and continue to stress patience, prudence, and rein in the emotion. Right now, the “Voice of Business” is taking a back seat to the Health Department across the nation. But many businesses are being very pragmatic and steadfast in their approach to the ““new normal.” I know there is a tremendous amount of pent up anxiety, pent up disappointment in the processes, and pent up energy, but we are truly all in this thing together.
The Chamber staff and I are busy rowing the boat, and we know that many of you want to water ski! This shall pass, so let us all be #YumaStrong.