As business, education and community leaders, we know that when our education system is strong, our community will thrive. When we have opportunities for 3-4-year-olds to be in enriching environments, they will be prepared to succeed in school and parents can go to work. When our kids are reading proficiently by third grade, they are more likely to graduate from high school. And when more students are graduating from high school prepared for a job or for postsecondary education, we will build a strong workforce that will bring good jobs to our community.
All of this depends on our education system having the resources it needs. For many years, school funding has been at the forefront of conversations at the State Capitol, but what is still lacking is a robust solution that supports early education, K-12 education, and postsecondary education and training.
Yumans, time and time again, demonstrate our support for schools. We pass district bonds and overrides. We develop collaborative projects to provide more opportunities to students in our region. We run community-led supply drives and generally look to fill in where our state has fallen short.
Over the past few years, the legislature has added funding to restore cuts from the Great Recession, increased teacher pay, and made several one-time investments. Despite these good efforts, we’re still missing a coordinated, systemic approach to funding that has the potential to drive impact that will enable every child in Arizona to receive a great education.
Right now, the legislature is considering multiple proposals that could change how our public education system is funded, and whether to invest new dollars in schools. One of the proposals would result in funding cuts to many school districts, including several here in Yuma County.
Rather than focusing on tweaks and trade-offs, we need a comprehensive solution that meets the goals in the Arizona Education Progress Meter, a set of goals supported by business, education and community leaders across the state.
This is especially important now, as the legislature considers how to spend a $5.27 billion projected surplus. As they do, we’d advocate for investments that:
• Creates a comprehensive approach: A funding proposal should include early education, K-12 education and postsecondary education, including things such as increasing access to quality PreK for 3-and 4-year olds, fully funding kindergarten and providing scholarships to low-income students to earn a degree or credential.
• Supports low-income students: Additional funding should be allocated to support the needs of low-income students, who require more supports to be successful in school.
• Provides long-term solutions: A more permanent solution is needed for the Aggregate Expenditure Limit for K-12 and community colleges, which limits the ability for schools and community colleges to spend the money they already have. Additionally, Prop 123 will expire in 2025, which will lead to a drop in K-12 funding of over $300 million a year. A long-term funding solution should solve for both of these items.
• Recruits and retains educators: Educator recruitment and retention should be prioritized, with a focus on early education and K-12 education.
• Supports students with disabilities: Significant state funding should also be allocated to help ensure students with disabilities get the education they need to be successful today and into the future.
Creating this robust solution isn’t a far-off goal, it is something that can and should be done now and will pay dividends to our future workforce and economic success.
The Yuma Education Advocacy Council is a local collaboration between community leaders and Expect More Arizona to advance a shared vision for education in Yuma and the state. We all believe that every child deserves an excellent education – every step of the way. Find the Council on Facebook at www.facebook.com/YEACAZ/.