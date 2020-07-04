Semper Fi, Yuma!
It is hard to believe that it is time to pass command of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma to Col. Chuck Dudik, after three seemingly swift years. While these past few months of COVID-19 have tested us in ways we could have never imagined, all of us held steadfast to the Corps, our mission, our men and women, our community, and our Country.
Yuma is truly Arizona’s Most Patriotic City. Yumans have proven this with actions, deeds, and kind words of encouragement for the men and women who call MCAS Yuma home for a short time.
Through the many partnerships I have had the pleasure to cultivate, we have accomplished one of my main missions: “To be part of this community, to participate within this community, and to build a solid foundation for future success.”
I am proud to have created the Marine Corps’ only Auxiliary Base Commander position to help in these endeavors, and John Courtis has done an outstanding job. The relationship the base has with the Yuma International Airport is unique, and our partnership with Gladys Brown and her team has been great and critical to our success.
During my time here, I have worked with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee, the Caballeros de Yuma, the Yuma50, the Yuma County Fairgrounds Committee and other collectives to make sure MCAS Yuma is there to support important community issues. I thank you all for your partnership and support.
My family and I have made lifelong friends here, and we are sad to say good-bye to Dr. Robert and Christy Land, Jonathan and Rosalie Lines, David and Lisa McHone, Julie Engel, Greg Wilkinson, Yuma Mayor Nicholls and his wife Danette, Felicity Mayor Jacques Istel and his wife Felicia, John and Deb Courtis. The list could go on, which speaks to the caliber of engaged people you have here in Yuma. We thank you all for your friendship and support.
I am proud of the growth and expansion here at MCAS Yuma. There is over a half billion dollars’ worth of building and improvements going on right now and many local Yuma contractors are beneficiaries of this tremendous growth. Get ready for more to come as your base is the premier aviation training facility in the entire Marine Corps.
That, coupled with our hundreds of millions of dollars in payroll every year, makes MCAS Yuma a big contributor to the local economy. Thousands of Marines spend valuable time away from home training here in Yuma, and they all appreciate the welcoming atmosphere and cooperation they receive. Along the way, we tackled some tough, real human issues with our community partners, and you were always up to the challenge and ready to assist. Thank you.
We have had some fun, too. I appreciate the “fun bus” program put together by the Chamber and Yuma50 to give transportation to our Single Marines to get them to events in Southern California, Phoenix and Tucson. I appreciate the citizens that have attended our poker tournaments, comedy shows, and other events on base to help our Marines feel like part of your great community.
None of the events would have been possible without local support and generous sponsorship. I wanted to make sure that at our events, everyone felt welcome, and could gather as one, no rank, no hierarchy, just fellowship. Our Telegraph Pass Challenge brought citizens together with our men and women in a competitive spirit, and I will miss the partnership with Yuma Proving Ground, and spending time with Col. Ross Poppenberger. I wish him well in his retirement.
All in all, it has been a privilege for me to come back to Yuma with my wife Karyn as your MCAS Yuma Base Commander. Yuma will always hold a special place in our hearts, and we will always remember how unique, how united, how patriotic you really are as a community. “Fair Winds and Following Seas,” as we head off to Twentynine Palms, CA.
Semper Fidelis