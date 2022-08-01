The Washington Post on Congress closing the Medicaid coverage gap:

After months of doing nothing, Democrats in Congress appear poised to achieve something at last – or rather, multiple somethings, from protections for same-sex marriage to tens of billions of dollars toward computer chips to, finally, an economic package passed through reconciliation. There’s still room for the majority to make this last something the best it can be.

