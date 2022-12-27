The Guardian on Cop15 and national responsibilities to nature:

The 23 targets in the Cop15 biodiversity agreement announced in Montreal last week are insufficient to prevent further irrecoverable losses, including among the many species threatened with extinction. The deal is not legally binding, leading to concerns about the prospects for implementation. The track record of global biodiversity plans is terrible. Every one of 20 targets set at Aichi in Japan in 2010 was missed.

