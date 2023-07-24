The Guardian on NATO’s future:

Despite excitable speculation before the Vilnius summit, there was never a serious prospect that Ukraine could join NATO while it is at war – as Kyiv has acknowledged. Membership cannot be granted retrospectively amid a conflict. Article 5, which sets out the principle of collective defense – an attack on one is treated as an attack on all – works as a deterrent, not as a do-over.

