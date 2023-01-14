The Washington Post on House Clerk Cheryl Johnson’s role during the recent Speaker chaos:

The person who deserves a standing ovation after the House speaker chaos is clerk Cheryl Johnson. She has been the calm presence at the front of the House chamber, keeping order with a gavel, a poker face and a lot of dignity. Without a speaker in place, she was temporarily in charge.

