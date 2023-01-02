The Wall Street Journal on Congress on proxy voting:

The House of Representatives spent Dec. 23 passing the $1.65 trillion omnibus spending blowout, and the bill is loaded with earmarks and pet priorities from healthcare to public lands that few Members have bothered to read. This is no way to run a government, and compounding the embarrassment is that half of the lawmakers had already ditched Washington for the holidays.

