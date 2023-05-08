The Guardian on the U.S.-China chip wars

Rishi Sunak is readying a billion pounds to subsidize the U.K.’s fledgling microchip industry. It sounds big. But the British government is merely reacting to U.S. economic warfare against China. Behind the talk of “friendshoring” and resurgent industrial policy is a struggle to avoid collateral damage in the battle between China and the U.S. for tech supremacy.

