If there was any question as to how fragile our infrastructure can be, one only has to look to the Colonial Pipeline.
The company was the victim of a ransomware attack on Friday, and temporarily halted all pipeline operations to deal with the threat, the Associated Press reports.
The Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, and drivers there are feeling the crunch.
While officials emphasize there is no gasoline shortage, there is a challenge in getting the fuel from refineries on the Gulf Coast to the states that need it, the AP reports. Now, the hunt is on to find alternative methods to deliver that fuel.
The Colonial Pipeline was hit by today’s modern pirates: hackers.
Gone are the billowy shirts, jaunty tricorn hats and roving ships. Today’s pirates don’t have to leave the comfort of their homes, hijacking businesses around the globe with some keyboard commands.
And, readers, it’s scary business.
Local businesses have been held hostage by ransomware attacks.
In fact, in 2013, the Yuma Sun computer servers were hit by the Cryptolocker malware when an unsuspecting employee downloaded what appeared to be a simple attachment. That attachment was in fact a virus of sorts that paralyzed the Yuma Sun systems. Once we were down, the hackers demanded payment in order to unlock our files – which we did not pay. Instead, we went into overdrive, and found ways around the hacker, while still managing to put out that night’s edition.
The Colonial Pipeline hack is on a much-larger scale, impacting almost half the East Coast.
One has to wonder what would happen if hackers were successful on an even larger scale. What if an electric utility was hit, or a water company?
The damage almost certainly would be much worse. What if Yuma’s power grid was knocked out during the summer? That could literally be lethal, especially if our more vulnerable community members didn’t have access to air conditioning in the hottest parts of our day.
Colonial Pipeline is at the center of attention right now, but the company’s experience needs to be a warning to others. Hackers are ruthless, and it’s critical that protections are in place –from cybersecurity to system backups – to keep them at bay.