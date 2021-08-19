Is it possible that by now, every Social Security is available on the dark web, thanks to data breaches at major companies and financial institutes?
That’s probably an exaggeration, but it certainly feels like it could be a reality, given the fact that data breaches happen way too often.
This time around, the company in question is T-Mobile, which confirmed on Wednesday that confidential data was exposed for just over 40 million former and prospective customers who applied for credit with the company, the Associated Press reports.
Data was also compromised for 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customers and 850,000 prepaid customers.
The data includes the names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth and information from driver’s licenses or other identification.
T-Mobile is a provider in Yuma County, so readers, if you have that cell phone service or have had it in the past, this is a leak of which you should be aware.
According to CNN, T-Mobile is recommending that all of its postpaid customers change the PINs protecting their accounts, although T-Mobile said it has no evidence that those PINs were compromised.
“Account PINs belonging to the 850,000 prepaid customers were compromised, however, and T-Mobile said it has unilaterally reset those PINs as a security precaution,” CNN reports.
T-Mobile has said it will offer two years of free credit monitoring to affected customers.
Unfortunately, once the information is leaked, it’s out there.
Companies need to take digital security more seriously, and figure out a way to stay ahead of these hackers.
But as consumers, we too need to protect ourselves.
Consumer Reports suggests freezing your credit, to make it harder for identity thieves to open new accounts in your name.
The magazine also says people should change your T-Mobile password, as well as any other account that uses the same password (although remember – every account should have its own unique password).
And finally, use multifactor authentication, which requires a second step to log into your accounts. Consumer Reports notes if a hacker gets your password, they still can’t access your account.
These steps are good to follow if you’ve been a victim of any data leak, and goodness knows, we’ve certainly seen a host of companies hit like this.
Be safe out there, readers and protect yourself!