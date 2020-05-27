A new post on social media is making waves, noting that one should not leave hand sanitizer in the car for fear it will burst into flames.
Rest assured, readers, the odds of this happening are extremely unlikely – even in Yuma’s hottest summer heat.
One Yuma Sun editorial board member regularly leaves hand sanitizer in the car – and has for years. There are a few things we’ve noticed:
1) The bottle expands outward
2) The hand sanitizer gets hot
3) The hand sanitizer does NOT explode.
The Poynter Institute included the rumor in their fact-checking roundup recently, and noted that for hand sanitizer to combust, it would need to reach an internal temperature above 572 degrees Fahrenheit.
However, a study by Arizona State University looked at the internal temperature of cars parked in triple-digit heat, and found the interior temperatures topped out around 160 degrees – nowhere close to the temperatures needed to combust hand sanitizer, Poynter reports.
Snopes.com, known for fact-checking and myth-busting, says that alcohol-based hand sanitizers should not be used near open flames, noting it CAN be ignited with a grill lighter if you pour it into a pan … although we would not recommend trying that at home. And note –that requires an actual flame to ignite it, not spontaneous combustion from the sun.
USA Today does bring up an interesting point. Leaving hand sanitizer in the car could cause the alcohol inside to evaporate, making it less effective.
Now, finding hand sanitizer anywhere is a bit of a feat. Toilet paper and paper towels are easy to find again, and those elusive ramen noodles are back on the shelves again too.
But hand sanitizer is right there with the Lysol wipes – not easy to find yet.
Given the fact that it becomes less effective when left in the car, it makes sense to take it out with you, as to ensure that it works at its peak capacity, and doesn’t evaporate. But thankfully, exploding hand sanitizer in the car is not a likely worry we need to add to the list!