If you’ve got a stash of coins in your house, it’s time to use them.
According to multiple national news reports, there’s a shortage of coins across the U.S., thanks in part to COVID-19.
The Federal Reserve made an announcement about the problem in mid-June.
Apparently, the U.S. Mint produced fewer coins this spring, in an effort to protect its employees from COVID-19, NPR reports.
And then, people stayed home – and coins that normally would circulate through the economy stopped. People stopped using coin-sorting kiosks. And many bank lobbies, where you can often recycle coins, were off limits, NPR reports.
As a result, coin deposits from depository institutions to the Federal Reserve also declined significantly.
It was a one-two punch to the nation’s coin supply, leading the Federal Reserve to tighten coin distribution, which in turn led to shortages across the nation.
The Federal Reserve notes that the restricted flow is temporary, and efforts are underway to mitigate the problem, including maximizing coin production capacity and minimizing coin supply constraints.
So what can you do?
If you have a pile of coins sitting at your house, call your bank and see if you can bring them in yet.
Or, head to a coin-counting kiosk and cash them in. Some of those kiosks charge a fee to transform your coins into paper dollars, but some offer a second option – turning the coins into digital gift cards for retailers such as Amazon. And under that option, oftentimes there is no fee – the kiosk takes the coins, and you get the money on a gift card.
You can also help by doing a little shopping at your favorite local stores. Support your local businesses here in Yuma County, and pay with exact change instead of using your credit or debit card.
Businesses need the sale, you get rid of that extra change, and you help put coins back into circulation. And all it takes is a few pennies to help!