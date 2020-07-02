Hey, readers, have you filed your income tax returns yet? If not, it’s time to get busy.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS pushed the deadline back from the customary April 15 to July 15. And, Yuma, that date is now fast approaching.
The Treasury Department and the IRS announced this week that the July 15 deadline is a firm one, and will not be moving, CNBC reports – for either individuals or businesses.
However, if you can’t make that deadline, you do have the option to file an extension to Oct. 15 – but keep in mind, you still need to pay any taxes due by July 15. That extension to Oct. 15 is to just file the paperwork.
“Penalties and interest will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of July 16, 2020. You will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the taxes paid by July 15,” the IRS website notes.
The Arizona Department of Revenue followed the IRS’ move, and made the same extension. And just like the IRS, there will be no penalties or interest assessed, as long as taxes and any necessary payments are made by July 15.
It’s unfortunate that the IRS did not choose to extend the deadline. With COVID-19 cases still surging, especially in Arizona, many people are still facing challenges.
For many people, especially small business owners and those people who were out of work, much of the last few months have been spent simply trying to stay afloat.
Organizing and filing taxes probably didn’t rise to the surface of immediate challenges.
However, here we are – and the tax deadline is just two short weeks away.
Avoid the penalties, and don’t forget to file those taxes, Yuma.
And if you have any questions or issues, visit the IRS at www.IRS.gov, or the Arizona Department of Revenue at www.AZDOR.gov.