The Colorado River is an amazing getaway, especially in the hot summer months.
If you head out to Fisher’s Landing or Martinez Lake, you will find a variety of people out there from all over the place. It’s a destination frequented by Yumans and Californians alike, with a mix of Phoenix residents jumping in to cool off too.
But when it comes to boating, there are some inherent dangers out there, as we saw over the Fourth of July weekend up by Bullhead City.
According to the Associated Press, a personal watercraft carrying two teenage boys crashed into a boat. A 33-year-old man sitting on the back of the boat’s swim deck died, and two others – including a baby – were knocked out of the boat and into the water. Fortunately, the two who fell in the water were OK.
The 16-year-old operator of the personal watercraft left the scene but was later found and cited, and additional charges could be filed.
This incident happened in Bullhead City, but in reality, such a scenario is completely possible in Yuma’s stretch of water.
Any regular boater who frequents Yuma’s waterways has stories of near collisions, or has witnessed actual collisions. The Yuma Sun has reported on people killed or badly injured when boats collided on the river or when personal watercraft collided with boats.
And because the water levels on the Colorado fluctuate, the river is constantly changing – and that means sandbar navigation can be really tricky. If a boat or a personal watercraft misjudges the depth of water and hits a sandbar at full speed, that too can be exceptionally dangerous.
Such accidents are tragic and scary, but they are also often avoidable.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department offers a Boater’s Guide of Arizona, which is full of safety information as well as rules and regulations for safe water recreation. Learn more at www.azgfd.com/boating
AZGFD notes that to prevent collisions, every watercraft operator should practice three basic rules of navigation: Practice good seamanship, keep a sharp lookout and maintain a safe speed and distance.
It only takes a few minutes to review the rules, and it’s something every boater should do once in a while – even the most seasoned of boaters can use a refresher.
This is the height of our boating season – please, pay attention and be safe out there.